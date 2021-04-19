Roundup: Ignition business accelerator / LSU COVID-19 relief / Parler is back

Last day: Today is the last day to apply to be a part of Nexus Louisiana and LSU’s new Ignition accelerator, which helps entrepreneurs across the state find out whether their idea has the potential to be the next big thing. Ignition participants will receive the same training LSU professors do when they want to turn their research into viable businesses. Participation is limited to 15 entrepreneurs, and the program costs $200, although needs-based scholarships are available upon request. Apply online here.

Student aid: LSU this weekend announced it is using more than $9.4 million it received in federal COVID-19 relief funds to directly support thousands of students who have been impacted by the pandemic. The funds are part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II, or HEERF II, monies provided to the university. This week, LSU began notifying the first group of eligible students regarding their grant amounts and will continue throughout the next several weeks. The first notifications went to 3,766 of LSU’s students with the most demonstrated financial need who applied for COVID-19 relief and are enrolled for the spring 2021 semester. See the announcement.

Available for download: Apple Inc. plans to make the social media app Parler available through its App Store again, the computer and smartphone company said in a letter to lawmakers today. Apple removed Parler from its app store in January, citing objectionable content. In a letter to Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., Apple says that a revised version of the Parler app with improved content moderation would be approved for release to Apple users. Read the full story.