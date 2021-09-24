Roundup: Ida’s coastal damage / Rig count rises / Federal Reserve 

View from space: New satellite imagery from the European Space Agency appears to indicate Hurricane Ida caused significant damage to parts of coastal Louisiana, especially to shorelines in the Mid-Barataria basin, WAFB-TV reports. Before and after images of the Louisiana coast indicate large areas of marsh were lost near Lake Salvador south of New Orleans. See the photos here.

Oil drilling: The number of drilling rigs operating in U.S. oil fields increased by nine this week as crude prices climbed above $74 a barrel, The Houston Chronicle reports. The rig count rose to 521, nearly double the 261 rigs operating a year ago and the highest since April 2020. However, the number of operating rigs remains far below the recent peak of nearly 1,100 at the end of 2018, according to oil field services firm Baker Hughes. The rig count is a leading indicator of the nation’s oil and gas production. Read the full story.

Pulling back: A pair of Federal Reserve policymakers this morning said they felt the U.S. economy is in good enough shape for the central bank to begin to withdraw support, setting up for the next big debates for the central bank: When to raise interest rates and what to do with the Fed’s massive balance sheet. Read more from Reuters.

On the delta front …

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says data from the new K-12 school year bolster the agency’s recommendation for masks in schools. One study in two Arizona counties found that virus outbreaks were almost four times more common at schools without mask mandates than at those that reopened with masks. (Associated Press)

• In response to an increase in demand for monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19, the Louisiana Department of Health is adding new sites for the treatment across the state. Over the next several weeks, up to 18 new sites will open, offering the infusion service. (WBRZ-TV)