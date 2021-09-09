Roundup: Ida relief / Mortgage rates / US crude stockpiles 

Fund created: A new Hurricane Ida Relief Fund has been created in a collaboration between the governor’s office, the state of Louisiana, the Greater New Orleans Foundation, Bayou Community Foundation in Houma, Northshore Community Foundation in Covington and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. The fund prioritizes both immediate response and long-term recovery needs of the affected areas. Get more information here. Additionally, donations can be made for Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes here and to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation here.

Holding steady: As the summer wound down, mortgage rates stagnated, The Washington Post reports. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate—the most popular home loan product—has barely budged for more than a month. According to the latest data released by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average crept up to 2.88%. It was 2.87% a week ago and 2.86% a year ago. It has essentially held steady the past five weeks. Read the full story.

Oil inventories: U.S. crude inventories decreased by 1.5 million barrels last week, according to The Houston Chronicle. The nation’s commercial crude inventories fell to 423.9 million barrels during the week ended Sept. 3 from 425.4 million barrels the previous week, the Energy Department said Wednesday, leaving the nation with about 6% less crude on hand than the five-year average for this time of year. Read the full story.