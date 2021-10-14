Roundup: Ida recovery  / Wholesale prices / Moderna booster 

Still no power: More than 1,000 residents in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes are still without power 45 days after Hurricane Ida struck the region, The Houma Courier reports. Entergy spokesman Brandon Scardigli says the only storm outages remaining are in hard-to-reach areas that took direct hits from the storm, but that there have been delays specifically with repairing transmission lines. Read the full story.

Rising prices: Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% in September compared to a year ago, the largest advance since the 12-month change was first calculated in 2010. The Labor Department reported this morning that the monthly increase in its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, was 0.5% for September compared to a 0.7% gain in August. The 8.6% rise for the 12 months ending in September compared to an 8.3% increase for the 12 months ending in August, which had been the previous record 12-month gain. Read more.

Third shot: Vaccine experts advising the Food and Drug Administration are scheduled to vote today on whether the agency should authorize an extra dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, a key step in making booster doses available to millions more people, The Wall Street Journal reports. The FDA, which often follows the recommendation of the advisers, is expected to issue its decision on the Moderna booster in the days after the vote. Read the full story.