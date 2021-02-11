Roundup: IBM ranks high / Spanish Town / FEMA deadline

Corporate effectiveness: International Business Machines Corp. posted the biggest increase in overall score of any company in the Management Top 250 ranking for 2020, The Wall Street Journal reports. DexCom Inc. and General Electric Co. had the second- and third-largest gains, respectively. The Management Top 250 ranking, developed by the Drucker Institute, measures corporate effectiveness by examining 800 companies’ performance in several categories. IBM’s overall score rose 14.9 points from 2019 to 2020. The company is third in the 2020 overall ranking with a score of 95.7. Read the full story.

Reverse parade: Neighbors in the historic Spanish Town district are “rolling” on with a Mardi Gras celebration of their own this carnival season, with a house decorating contest. Dubbed “Pretty in Pink,” the Spanish Town Reverse Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13, from noon until 3 p.m. More than 25 Spanish Town homes will participate in the contest. Organizers say the best place to begin the reverse parade will be at 5th Street and Spanish Town Road. WAFB-TV has the full story about the parade.

Hurricane aid: Today is the deadline for parishes and other public entities to apply for Hurricane Zeta assistance, but residents of six parishes still have until mid-March, the Federal Emergency Management Agency says. The deadline is March 15 for residents in Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and Terrebonne parishes to apply for individual assistance for housing and other needs. Read the full story.