Roundup: IBM layoffs / LNG exports / Southwest

Reducing staff: IBM on Tuesday told employees in its marketing and communications division that it’s slashing the size of its staff. The latest cuts come alongside another round of downsizing in the tech industry. So far this year, some 204 tech companies have cut nearly 50,000 jobs, according to the website Layoffs.fyi. Read more from CNBC.

Claims refuted: ​​Multiple reports refute claims made by the Biden administration to justify restricting U.S. liquefied natural gas exports—the majority of which are exported from Texas and Louisiana ports. The administration announced last month it was implementing a temporary pause on pending decisions on exports of LNG to non-Free Trade Agreement countries until the Department of Energy updates “underlying analyses for authorizations.” Read more from The Center Square.

Encountering turbulence: Southwest Airlines says it plans to reduce capacity and reevaluate its full-year financial outlook because of fewer expected aircraft deliveries from its supplier, Boeing. The airline says in a regulatory filing that Boeing expects to deliver 46 737-8 planes this year. The company previously anticipated 79 737 Max aircraft deliveries, which included 58 737-8 planes. Read more from Associated Press.