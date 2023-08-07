Roundup: ‘I Voted’ stickers / Preseason coaches poll / Yellow’s downfall 

Unveiling: New Orleans artist Becky Fos and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin unveiled Fos’ original painting and the sticker art for this year’s “I Voted” sticker at the Louisiana State Archives today, a day before qualifying begins for the Oct. 14 election. See the new stickers and read more about Fos from USA Today Network.

LSU No. 5: The college football preseason coaches’ poll was released this morning, with LSU coming in at No. 5. Florida State, who LSU will open its season against Sept. 3 in Orlando, is ranked No. 8. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Reverberations: The collapse of one of America’s largest trucking companies is reverberating across the economy, from domestic shipping and real-estate markets to Wall Street. Yellow was a $5.2 billion business as recently as last year when it moved around 50,000 shipments a day in a trucking network that made it a fundamental part of the supply chains of hundreds of U.S. companies. Read the full story about the ripple effects of Yellow’s collapse from The Wall Street Journal.