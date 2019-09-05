Roundup: I-12 widening / GOP viability / State Farm drops rates 

Highway work: DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson today announced that $52 million in Federal Redistribution Funds will be allocated to St. Tammany Parish for the widening of Interstate 12 from US Highway 190 to LA Highway 59. This funding is a portion of the $76.2 million in federal funds received by DOTD that will be used throughout the entire state to quickly advance highway projects. Read the announcement.

Debate: The two main Republican challengers to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards are squaring off in a GOP candidate forum at 7 p.m. at the Louisiana State Archives as they try to draw distinctions between their campaigns. Both U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone are trying to position themselves as the most viable contender to defeat the Democratic incumbent governor.

Rate break: Drivers in Louisiana with State Farm insurance policies will see yet another decrease, the company announced, marking the fourth rate decrease for private vehicle coverage in two years. Rates will decrease an additional 2.6%, bringing the combined impact of reductions to 10.4%. The total statewide expected impact for State Farm Mutual by this rate decrease in Louisiana will be approximately $36.6 million.