Roundup: I-12 traffic / SEC Media Days / Gasoline prices 

Blocked lanes: The right two lanes were blocked on Interstate 12 West near where the highway merges with Interstate 10 due to an overturned vehicle this morning, WAFB-TV reports. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. and drivers coming to Baton Rouge from Denham Springs are encouraged to use Florida Boulevard or another alternate route. WAFB-TV has the latest.

Conference expansion: Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey proclaimed Monday the league “is stronger now than at any other time in our history.” But the conference can’t rest on its success, which includes the last three national championships in football, Sankey said in his address that opened SEC Media Days. He spoke of the changes to come with conference realignments, leaving open the possibility of further expansion after Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC in 2025 to make it a 16-team conference. Read the full story about Sankey’s address.

Continuing to fall: The U.S. average retail gasoline price fell to $4.495 a gallon today, slipping below $4.50 for the first time in nine weeks, according to data from the American Automobile Association. Reuters has the full story.