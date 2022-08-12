Roundup: I-12 traffic / BRAC symposium / Louisiana abortion ban 

Closed: The on-ramp to Interstate 12 East at Jefferson Highway is closed following a deadly crash at around noon today, WAFB-TV reports. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

Last chance: Today is the last day to register online for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s first Economic Inclusion Symposium, Aug. 18 The event will feature Eunice Heath, Dow’s director of corporate sustainability, as keynote speaker. Register here.

Latest ruling: The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday denied an appeal filed by plaintiffs in the ongoing legal battle over the state’s abortion ban, allowing the ban to stay in effect. Following news of the ruling, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry—a defendant in the case—tweeted that he was pleased with the court’s decision and will “continue fighting to end this legal circus.” Read the full story.