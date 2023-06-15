Roundup: I-12 roadwork / Cava goes public / Junk fees targeted 

Lane closures: There will be lane closures on Interstate 12 Westbound starting at Essen Lane next week as crews repave portions of the road, according to an announcement from the Department of Transportation and Development. The closures will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 21 and from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on June 26.

IPOs: As Cava makes its listing debut on the New York Stock Exchange today, other restaurant companies will be watching closely while they decide whether to follow in the rapidly growing Mediterranean restaurant chain’s footsteps. The last 18 months have marked the slowest initial public offering market since the financial crisis. Few U.S. companies have pursued IPOs, wary of a volatile market rocked by the war in Ukraine, inflation, rising interest rates and recession fears. Read more from CNBC.

Surprise charges: President Joe Biden is hosting executives from Live Nation, Airbnb and other companies at the White House today to highlight his administration’s push to end so-called junk fees that surprise consumers. Biden prioritized the effort to combat surprise or undisclosed fees in his State of the Union address and has called for legislation, regulation and private sector action to end them. Read the full story.