Roundup: I-12 crash / Spectrum broadband / Inflation easing 

Traffic delays: A multi-vehicle crash at about 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 12 westbound near Essen Lane blocked multiple lanes and slowed traffic all the way to the Juban exit this morning, WBRZ-TV reports. The crash involved at least four vehicles. Read the latest from WBRZ-TV.

Faster connections: Spectrum is breaking ground today on a fiber-optic network expansion project that will bring faster broadband access to hundreds of homes and small businesses in Livingston Parish, Gov. John Bel Edwards office announced today. The project is funded in part by a $1.73 million Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities grant. Spectrum is also donating $6,000 and 15 laptops to Southeastern Livingston Center.

January numbers: The pace of consumer price increases eased again in January compared with a year earlier, the latest sign that the high inflation that has gripped Americans for nearly two years is slowing. At the same time, this morning’s consumer price report showed that inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy remain stubborn and are likely to fuel price spikes well into this year. Consumer prices rose 6.4% in January from 12 months earlier, down from 6.5% in December. Read more.