Roundup: I-110 lane closures / Mortgage rates / Medicaid enrollment 

Traffic slowdown: The right two lanes of I-110 northbound at Convention Street were closed today after an Amazon truck caught fire this morning. Emergency officials told WBRZ-TV there were no injuries, but fuel and debris from the truck began to fall over the side of the bridge, causing a large blaze to roar beneath I-110 for several minutes. WBRZ-TV has the latest.

Homebuying: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate ticked back up this week, rising slightly to 6.81% from 6.78%, which was the lowest level in a month, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. One year ago, the average rate was 5.3% Read more.

Declining: Louisiana Medicaid enrollment declined in June for the first time in the past year, with more than 3,000 falling off the rolls since May. That decline is expected to accelerate as Louisiana begins reviewing eligibility for the state’s more than 2 million Medicaid beneficiaries following the expiration of the Medicaid continuous enrollment requirement on March 31. Read more from The Center Square.