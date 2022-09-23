Roundup: I-110 closures / Arts Council grants / Faubourg Brewing merger

Traffic: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development today announced there will be closures on Interstates 10 and 110 on Saturday, Oct. 1. On that evening, I-10 West and I-110 North will be fully closed but not at the same time, as each will be used as a detour route while the other is closed. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Funding opportunity: Applications are now being accepted for the Everett G. Powers Fund for Creativity Award, established by the former Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge CEO. The grant, which seeks to inspire innovation through the creative process, will be offered annually to support new projects that focus on creativity and artistic excellence. Get more information.

Beer deal: New Orleans beer company Faubourg Brewing Co. has merged with three other regional breweries. Founded in 1907 as Dixie Brewing, it was purchased by late Saints owner Tom Benson and wife Gayle Benson five years ago and rebranded to Faubourg Brewing. It is now merging with Wiregrass Equity Partners of Montgomery, Alabama, which owns three other brewing companies. Read the full story.