Roundup: I-10 westbound / COVID cases / Gasoline prices 

Delays: Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge past Butte La Rose for about an hour today after a crash. The interstate reopened around 1 p.m., but officials are reporting heavy delays in both directions. WAFB-TV has the latest.

One in three: The U.S. has recorded more than 100 million formally diagnosed and reported COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, but the number of Americans who’ve actually had the virus since the beginning of the pandemic is probably more than twice as high, CNBC reports. The official 100 million total is more than 30% of the total population. Read more.

At the pump: Filling up your car or truck probably will cost less in 2023 than it did in 2022, USA Today reports. The lowest expected prices for gas will come in February, with a national average of $2.99 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, fuel-savings app GasBuddy forecasts. But prices could hit $4 a gallon next summer, the company said in a forecast released today. Read the full story.