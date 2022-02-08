Roundup: I-10 roadwork / Rouses online / AmEx debit card

Public input: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is expanding the scope of the first phase of the Interstate 10 widening and improvements project to include the Acadian Thruway interchange. As part of the updated plans, the DOTD is asking for public comment at a series of events throughout Baton Rouge. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Curbside pickup: Rouses Markets has partnered with software company eGrowcery to create its own e-commerce app for curbside grocery pickup. With eGrowcery technology, customers can shop, place an order and choose a curbside pickup time through the app or on the Rouses Markets website. See the announcement.

Rewards points: American Express this morning launched a checking account program that comes with a debit card that will allow its customers to accrue its popular Membership Rewards points the same way they do on its credit and charge cards. It’s a notable move for AmEx and the banking industry in general, since debit cards that offered airline miles or rewards went basically extinct after the passage of the Dodd-Frank Act following the Great Recession. Read more.