Roundup: I-10 project complete / Election grants lawsuit / Innocence Project   

Extra lanes: The $72 million project to widen Interstate 10 in the Capital Region is wrapping up, nearly three years after construction began. Gov. John Bel Edwards, along with East Baton Rouge and Ascension parish officials, celebrated the largely completed work at an event today. I-10 was widened from four lanes to six lanes from Baton Rouge to Prairieville, and an overpass was replaced and enlarged. The widening project that started in February 2018 is aimed to ease traffic congestion. The state estimates the number of drivers along that stretch of highway will top 110,000 over the next decade. Read the full story.

Case thrown out: A Louisiana state district judge has dismissed Attorney General Jeff Landry’s lawsuit seeking to block millions of dollars in grants to local election leaders, offered through a nonprofit backed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Landry says he will appeal the ruling from Judge Lewis Pitman, of the 16th Judicial District in St. Martin Parish, that threw out the lawsuit last week. But already the dispute over the money has kept the grants from flowing to Louisiana. The nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life said it was offering the grants to help local leaders run elections during the coronavirus pandemic. Zuckerberg funded the grants with a $300 million donation to the nonprofit. Read the full story.

Wrongful convictions: The U.S. Department of Justice has granted the LSU Law Center nearly $500,000 to establish a project that will allow students to identify and review cases that may have resulted in wrongful convictions. The university’s law school and the Innocence Project New Orleans received the sum to jointly start a Wrongful Conviction Clinic, where students can examine cases of inmates with innocence claims. The Innocence Project is a nonprofit with similar chapters nationwide that have cleared people wrongfully convicted of crimes. See the announcement from LSU.