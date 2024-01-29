Roundup: I-10 lane closures / Louisiana capital outlay / Amazon deal  

Widening project: There are multiple upcoming lane closures expected as part of the ongoing Interstate 10 Widening Project in East Baton Rouge Parish. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the closures will run from Monday, January 29, through Friday, February 2. WAFB-TV has a full list of what will be impacted this week.

Downgraded priority: Nearly $300 million in Louisiana’s capital outlay budget was downgraded in priority by the Interim Emergency Board in November, impacting nearly 100 projects. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor last week issued a status update to legislative leaders on the current year capital outlay budget through Dec. 14, a report “intended to provide timely information related to an area of interest to the legislature or based on a legislative request.” The Center Square has the full story.

Called off: Amazon called off its proposed acquisition of robot vacuum maker iRobot this morning, as the deal faced antitrust scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic, with the e-commerce giant blaming “undue and disproportionate regulatory hurdles.” The companies said in joint statement that they “entered into a mutual agreement to terminate their announced acquisition agreement” and expressed disappointment. Read more.