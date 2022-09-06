Roundup: I-10 lane closures / CVS acquisition / Oil prices 

Traffic slowdown: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced partial lane closures on the Perkins Road/Interstate 10 westbound on-ramp, near South Acadian Thruway, starting today. The closures are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will last through Friday, Sept. 9. WAFB-TV has more information.

Home health care: CVS Health has reached a deal to acquire in-home health care company Signify Health for about $8 billion, the companies said Monday. CVS says it will pay $30.50 a share in cash for Signify, an acquisition that would build on its growing health care services. Signify provides technology and analytics to help with in-home patient care. Read the full story from CNBC.

Falling prices: Oil prices fell today after a two-day rally as concern returned about weaker demand and the prospect of more interest rate hikes, Reuters reports. New COVID-19 lockdowns in China have added to worries that high inflation and rate hikes will hit demand. Read the full story.