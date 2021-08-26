Roundup: I-10 lane closure / Phillips 66 refinery / LSU WR inks NIL deal 

Traffic slowdown: The center and right lanes of Interstate 10 West on the new bridge will be closed for emergency repairs at 9 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. Friday, WAFB-TV reports. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says the repairs also include closures of the on-ramp from I-110 South. Read more.
For sale: Houston-based Phillips 66 announced today it is seeking a buyer for its Alliance refinery in Belle Chasse, near Shell’s Convent refinery, The Houston Chronicle reports. Phillips 66 idled the unit from the third-quarter of 2020 to the first-quarter of 2021 because of planned turnarounds and poor profit margins. Read the full story.
NIL deal: Neighbors Federal Credit Union, the Baton Rouge area’s largest credit union, today announced a partnership with freshman LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., a native of Walker. Neighbors FCU will debut new digital and video content featuring Thomas in the coming weeks.
On the delta front …
- The Baton Rouge Health District today released a set of guidelines for area schools, recommending all students wear masks and socially distance while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. See the guidelines.
- The U.S. is projected to see nearly 100,000 more COVID-19 deaths between now and Dec. 1, according to the nation’s most closely watched forecasting model. (AP)
- Louisiana Public Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter and Commissioner of Agriculture Mike Strain are warning people against taking ivermectin, a drug designed to deworm large livestock, as a treatment for COVID-19. (The Daily Advertiser)
- Hospitalizations in Louisiana dropped to 2,729, though there are still more patients in hospitals now than at any time last year. (WBRZ-TV)