Roundup: I-10 lane closure / Phillips 66 refinery / LSU WR inks NIL deal 

Traffic slowdown: The center and right lanes of Interstate 10 West on the new bridge will be closed for emergency repairs at 9 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. Friday, WAFB-TV reports. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says the repairs also include closures of the on-ramp from I-110 South. Read more.

For sale: Houston-based Phillips 66 announced today it is seeking a buyer for its Alliance refinery in Belle Chasse, near Shell’s Convent refinery, The Houston Chronicle reports. Phillips 66 idled the unit from the third-quarter of 2020 to the first-quarter of 2021 because of planned turnarounds and poor profit margins. Read the full story.

NIL deal: Neighbors Federal Credit Union, the Baton Rouge area’s largest credit union, today announced a partnership with freshman LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., a native of Walker. Neighbors FCU will debut new digital and video content featuring Thomas in the coming weeks.

The Baton Rouge Health District today released a set of guidelines for area schools, recommending all students wear masks and socially distance while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. See the guidelines.

The U.S. is projected to see nearly 100,000 more COVID-19 deaths between now and Dec. 1, according to the nation’s most closely watched forecasting model. (AP)