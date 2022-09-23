Roundup: I-10 crash / FedEx rates / Retail pressure 

Traffic delays: A crash on Interstate 10 westbound this morning caused major delays for drivers traveling through Ascension Parish. It’s unclear what caused the crash, but the aftermath left one lane closed and miles of congestion. WBRZ-TV has the latest.

Higher prices: FedEx on Thursday announced rate hikes and detailed its cost-cutting efforts after the shipping giant warned last week that its fiscal first-quarter results were impacted by weakening global demand. CNBC has the full story.

Markdowns: Retailers and their finance chiefs are facing a challenge balancing consumer expectations for discounts and the need to keep raising prices to offset high inflation, The Wall Street Journal reports. In recent months, major retailers including Macy’s, Walmart and Target have used markdowns to clear out excess stock and consumers continue to expect those prices. Read the full story.