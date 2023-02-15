Roundup: I-10 crash / Casino revenue / AI survey 

Ramp blocked: Law enforcement officials are working this afternoon to remove a flipped-over truck blocking an Interstate 10 on-ramp near the Mississippi River bridge, WBRZ-TV reports. The wreck was reported shortly after noon at the eastbound entrance ramp near La. 1. WBRZ-TV has the latest.

Record year: Commercial casinos in the U.S. won more than $60 billion from gamblers in 2022, the best year in the industry’s history. Figures released today by the American Gaming Association show that in-person gambling remains the bread-and-butter of the industry, accounting for more than 80% of its revenue. Online betting provided nearly one-fifth of the industry’s revenue. See the report.

Public has doubts: Only 9% of Americans believe that artificial intelligence tools’ impact on society will do more good than harm, according to a new poll from Monmouth University. Nearly five in 10 respondents think that AI development will do about the same amount of good and harm, and 41% believe that the technology will ultimately do harm to society overall. Read more about the survey from CNBC.