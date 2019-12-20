Roundup: I-10 connector / US GDP / National mortgage rates 

Roadwork: Crews broke ground Thursday on a road connector in Ascension Parish aimed to help Gonzales commuters get on and off the interstate more quickly, WAFB-TV reports. The half-mile road will connect the Lamar Dixon Expo Center to I-10 via Ashland and St. Landry roads. Read the full story.

Productivity: The U.S. economy, which only recently was flashing warning signs of a sharp slowdown, should finish the year in better shape. The Commerce Department said this morning that the gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services, grew at a moderate annual rate of 2.1% in the third quarter. That was unchanged from the government’s previous estimate for activity in the July-September quarter, although some of the components were revised. Read the full report.

Homebuyers: According to data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage average was unchanged at 3.73% with an average 0.7 point, The Washington Post reports. It was 4.62% a year ago. The 15-year fixed-rate average also didn’t move, holding on at 3.19% with an average 0.7 point. It was 4.07% a year ago. Read the full story.