Roundup: I-10 closures / Temporary work locations / PAR guide  

Gonzales: Starting at 9 a.m. today both directions of Interstate 10 at the Tanger Outlet exit (at LA Hwy 30 in Gonzales) will be closed to repair power lines, WBRZ-TV reports. The shutdown will last several hours. Louisiana State Police say eastbound traffic will be diverted to LA Highway 73 and westbound lanes diverted to U.S. 61. Read more.

Workspaces: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has begun compiling a working list of temporary work locations for folks without access to their normal office or who lack electricity or internet connection to work remotely. The list is intended as a resource both for the Capital Region, and those impacted areas to the south and east that may need temporary space. Offices or venues not listed that would like to be may reach out to talent@brac.org to be added. See the list.

Constitutional amendments: The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana today released the PAR Guide to the 2021 Constitutional Amendments. Voters will cast ballots on four proposed amendments to the state constitution on Oct. 9. Read the guide here.