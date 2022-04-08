Roundup: Hurricane season / Ascension development moratorium / Consumer debt 

Named storms: The Tropical Meteorology Project team at Colorado State University released its Atlantic basin hurricane forecast Thursday. Forecasters are predicting 19 named storms this season, which is five more than normal, and nine are expected to become hurricanes. According to CSU, four of those hurricanes are forecast to be major hurricanes, reaching Category 3 or higher. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.

Ban extended: Ascension officials voted unanimously on Thursday to extend a measure banning new developments in the parish as they mull long-term changes to local ordinances. Originally planned to last only nine months, the moratorium will halt all business and residential developments until May 31. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.

Swiping surge: Americans racked up the most monthly consumer debt in over a decade in February, amid a surge of credit card swiping, Axios reports. The Federal Reserve’s monthly consumer credit report for February showed levels of consumer debt—not including mortgage debt—jumped by $41.8 billion, or 11.3%. Read the full story.