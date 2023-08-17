Roundup: Hurricane preparations / College COVID precautions / Shipping costs  

Severe weather plans: Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday held a Unified Command Group meeting at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness as the state enters what is traditionally the peak of hurricane activity. While there is no imminent tropical threat at the moment, state agencies reported plans related to a potential threat and discussed ongoing efforts related to the extreme heat blanketing the state the past several weeks. Read more.

Vaccine requirements: Amid another surge in cases of COVID-19, just one public Louisiana university, LSU Shreveport, will require students returning to campus for the fall semester to be vaccinated against the disease. None of the other LSU campuses, nor the nine institutions in the University of Louisiana System will require the vaccine, nor Southern University in Baton Rouge or its law school will require them. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Imports: Costs to ship goods from Asia to the U.S. are turning sharply upward, but American importers appear to be absorbing the higher prices after watching freight rates plummet this year from record highs, according to The Wall Street Journal. The average spot rate to ship a 40-foot container from China to the U.S. West Coast rose 61% during the six weeks through Aug. 15 to $2,075, according to transportation data and procurement firm Xeneta. Read the full story.