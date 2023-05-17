Roundup: Hurricane names / Ford truck recall / Wells Fargo settlement 

2023 season: Will Arlene, Gert or Whitney be brewing in our future? They are among the storm names you could hear when the six-month-long Atlantic hurricane season kicks off in two weeks. Forecasters are predicting a near- to slightly below-average year. See the full list of this year’s hurricane names from USA Today Network.

Air bag issues: Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver’s front air bag may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers certain F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 Super Duty trucks from the 2016 model year. Read the full story.

$1B payout: Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a lawsuit filed by its shareholders. The shareholders had alleged that the bank made misleading statements about its compliance with federal regulators after a fake account-opening scandal came to light in 2016. Read more.