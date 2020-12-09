Roundup: Hurricane Laura / Carbon capture / Pennington

Top searches: Hurricane Laura is listed on the top 10 Google trending searches of 2020 for the news category, The Daily Advertiser reports. Overall, top trends and news trends were dominated by COVID-19 and the presidential election. The results are based on searches that had a high spike in traffic compared to last year. In the news category, Hurricane Laura was listed as No. 6, following election results, coronavirus, stimulus checks, unemployment and Iran. Read the full story.

Deadline extension: A bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation Tuesday extending the tax credit for carbon capture facilities another five years, The Houston Chronicle reports. Congress passed an expanded tax credit for carbon capture projects in 2018, but under the law developers had only until 2023 to begin construction if they were to claim the tax credit. Under the new legislation, they will have until the end of 2028 to begin. Read the full story.

Partnership: Alabama-based health coaching company Pack Health and Pennington Biomedical Research Center today announced a partnership with Pennington researchers working to increase the validity and effectiveness of a digital weight management program developed by Pack Health. See the announcement.