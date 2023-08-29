Roundup: Hurricane Idalia / Black chamber president / Oil prices 

The latest: Historic Hurricane Idalia intensified Tuesday as it powered through the Gulf of Mexico as a treacherous tropical cyclone driving a potentially deadly storm surge toward the Big Bend area of Florida’s west coast. Get the latest on the storm from USA Today Network.

New leadership: Baton Rouge Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce has named Lakeisha Robichaux as its newest board president. Robichaux is the president and CEO of human resources and business strategy consulting firm Chief of Minds.

Going up: Oil prices edged higher today as the dollar slid, while investors debated the potential impact to energy supply and demand from Hurricane Idalia. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose $1.07, or 1.3%, to $81.17 a barrel, while Brent crude futures were up by 98 cents, or 1.2%, to $85.40 a barrel. Read more from Reuters.