Roundup: Hurricane aid / Wall Street / Happy Meals for adults 

On the way: The Louisiana National Guard is responding to the Florida Department of Emergency Management’s request for assistance, sending roughly 80 National Guardsmen, 30 tactical vehicles and one UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to assist with various recovery efforts. The National Guardsmen will help with search and rescue missions, commodities and supplies distribution, and convoy planning, coordination and execution. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Losing streak: Wall Street markets are at their worst levels in almost two years today as the end nears for what’s been a miserable month of trading around the world. The S&P 500 was down 0.4% in afternoon trading after flipping between small losses and gains through the morning. It’s at its lowest level since November 2020, and it’s on pace to close out its sixth weekly loss in the last seven, one of its worst months since the early 2020 coronavirus crash and its third straight losing quarter. Read the full story.

Selling nostalgia: McDonald’s this week announced plans to introduce adult-oriented meals—complete with a free toy—in an initiative designed to work off of the nostalgia of the restaurant’s famous red cardboard boxes. The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box is a collaboration between McDonald’s and the famous streetwear brand, and will roll out to participating stores starting on Oct. 3. Read the full story from CNBC.