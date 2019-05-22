Roundup: How to find a great employee / Fed rate hike / VBR gears up for Superfest  

Interview tactic: One killer question can become the deciding factor in an interview, Inc.com reports, and if handled correctly, can help the candidate truly stand out. The question: “What did you do to prepare for this interview?” This is a chance to learn more about how a candidate approaches responsibilities. One candidate might respond that they looked up the location of the office on Google, but another might reveal that they scouted the parking lot situation the night before, read everything that their interviewer wrote and had studied the employer as well. Which one would you rather have on your team? Read the full story.

Hikes: Federal Reserve officials at their recent meeting believed the central bank could remain “patient” in deciding when to adjust interest rates, though some officials thought future rate hikes might still be needed. In minutes of the April 30-May 1 discussions released today Fed officials noted that prospects for the U.S. and global economy had been improving, while inflation had fallen farther below the Fed’s 2% target. Read the full story.

Hotel surge: Visit Baton Rouge is gearing up for an influx of tourists to the Capital City this Memorial Day weekend, Local33-TV reports. Bayou Country Superfest returns to Baton Rouge for its 10-year anniversary. Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Dan & Shay are headlining this year’s festival Saturday and Sunday at LSU’s Tiger Stadium. On Friday evening a separate event—Louisiana Lagniappe—is happening at Walk-Ons’ Burbank location with artists and musicians. Watch the full story.