Roundup: Household wealth / Mortgage rates / Clint Cointment 

Stock market boost: U.S. household wealth jumped to a new high of $141.7 trillion at the end of June, a report from the Federal Reserve showed today, boosted by stock market gains and a pandemic-induced real estate boom, according to Reuters. Soaring equity markets fueled the increase in overall wealth, adding $3.5 trillion to household assets in the second quarter, a period in which the S&P 500 saw a total return of just over 8.5% after factoring in reinvested dividends. Read the full story.
Homebuying: Average long-term mortgage rates rose slightly this week continuing a monthslong trend of little movement. They remained under 3%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage edged up to 2.88% from 2.86% last week. That’s very close to where the benchmark rate stood at this time last year, 2.90%. It peaked this year at 3.18% in April. Read the full story.
Termination: Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment will officially be terminated as the head of the East Ascension Gravity Drainage District in two months, WAFB-TV reports. The termination from the board comes months after the parish council voted to enact a nine-month moratorium on new development and a number of council members called for someone more experienced than Cointment to serve as head of the drainage district. Read more.
On the delta front …
- The U.S. moved a step closer Wednesday to offering booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens and others at high risk from the virus as the Food and Drug Administration signed off on the targeted use of the extra shots. The FDA authorized booster doses for Americans who are 65 and older, younger people with underlying health conditions and those in jobs that put them at high-risk for COVID-19. Read more.