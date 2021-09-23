Roundup: Household wealth / Mortgage rates / Clint Cointment 

Stock market boost: U.S. household wealth jumped to a new high of $141.7 trillion at the end of June, a report from the Federal Reserve showed today, boosted by stock market gains and a pandemic-induced real estate boom, according to Reuters. Soaring equity markets fueled the increase in overall wealth, adding $3.5 trillion to household assets in the second quarter, a period in which the S&P 500 saw a total return of just over 8.5% after factoring in reinvested dividends. Read the full story.

Homebuying: Average long-term mortgage rates rose slightly this week continuing a monthslong trend of little movement. They remained under 3%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage edged up to 2.88% from 2.86% last week. That’s very close to where the benchmark rate stood at this time last year, 2.90%. It peaked this year at 3.18% in April. Read the full story.

Termination: Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment will officially be terminated as the head of the East Ascension Gravity Drainage District in two months, WAFB-TV reports. The termination from the board comes months after the parish council voted to enact a nine-month moratorium on new development and a number of council members called for someone more experienced than Cointment to serve as head of the drainage district. Read more.

