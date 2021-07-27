Roundup: Hospital rankings / COVID guidelines / LSU cornerbacks  

OLOL: Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has been named the top hospital in the Baton Rouge area for 2021-22 by U.S. News & World Report. Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans was ranked the top hospital in Louisiana for the 10th consecutive year. For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers. See the rankings.

Mask wearing: Reversing a decision made just two months ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend later today that people vaccinated for the coronavirus resume wearing masks indoors in certain areas of the country, The New York Times reports. The change follows reports of rising breakthrough infections with the Delta variant of the virus in people who were fully immunized, and case surges in regions with low vaccination rates. The vaccines remain effective against the worst outcomes of infection with the virus, including those involving the Delta variant. Read the full story.

Watch lists: LSU’s pair of All-American cornerbacks, Derek Stingley Jr. and Elias Ricks, have recently been named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list. The Thorpe Award is given annually to the nation’s top defensive back, WAFB-TV reports. Last week, the pair of shutdown corners were named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list, which is given to the nation’s top defensive player. Read the full story.