Roundup: Hospice Baton Rouge / Student debt lawsuit / Pending home sales

New facility: Hospice Baton Rouge is planning to open a new facility at Quarter Lake near Essen Lane to provide support for those dealing with mental health issues and grieving for loved ones. The center, scheduled to open in 2024, will offer a variety of treatments such as counseling services, support groups and holistic therapies. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Separation of powers: A Louisiana attorney, assisted by a local policy group, is suing President Joe Biden over his student loan forgiveness plan.The lawsuit, filed by Tommy Badeaux in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana in New Orleans with the Pelican Center for Justice and the Pelican Institute for Public Policy, accuses the administration of forgoing the separation of powers required by the U.S. Constitution by forgiving billions in outstanding student loan debt without action from Congress. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Steep drop: Pending home sales, a measure of signed contracts on existing homes, dropped a worse-than-expected 10.2% in September from August, according to the National Association of Realtors. Economists had predicted a 4% drop. Sales were down 31% year over year. Read the full story from CNBC.