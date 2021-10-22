Roundup: Hooters uniform dispute / Fantasy sports betting / Fed restrictions 

Louisiana’s out: After former and current Hooters employees criticized the new uniforms being implemented in some U.S. locations, Hooters of Louisiana said in a statement Wednesday that its franchises would not adopt the new uniform, The Daily Advertiser reports. Over the last several weeks, Hooters employees have taken to social media to blast the new outfits, which were implemented by franchisor Hooters of America. The uniform included new shorts, which critics have said look more like underwear than shorts. Read the full story.

Gaming: A second company is receiving a state license to run fantasy sports betting operations in the nearly three-quarters of Louisiana parishes where voters authorized the activity. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board voted unanimously Thursday for FanDuel to join DraftKings in launching fantasy sports contests in the 47 parishes allowed to have the gaming after the November 2018 election outcome. Read more.

Crackdown: The Federal Reserve is imposing a broad new set of restrictions on the investments its officials can own, a response to questionable recent trades that forced two top Fed officials to resign. The Fed announced Thursday that its policymakers and senior staff would be barred from investing in individual stocks and bonds. They would also have to provide 45 days’ advance notice of any trade and receive prior approval from ethics officials. They also would have to hold the investments for at least a year. Read the full story.