Roundup: Homeowner equity drops / Retail sales / US unemployment 

Housing slump fallout: For the first time in more than a decade, the average U.S. homeowner with a mortgage has less home equity than they did a year earlier. Among the roughly 63% of U.S. homes with a mortgage, average homeowner equity per borrower was $274,070 in the first quarter, down 1.9% from the same quarter last year, according to real estate data tracker CoreLogic. Read more.

Spending increase: Americans increased their spending at retailers last month despite pressure from still-high inflation and rising borrowing costs. This morning’s report from the Commerce Department showed that retail sales rose 0.3% from April to May, boosted by strong sales of auto and parts dealers. Economists had been expecting a decline in sales for the month. Read more.

Rising claims: The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits remained elevated last week, a possible sign that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes over the past year may be taking hold in what has proved to be a resilient job market. U.S. applications for jobless claims were 262,000 for the week ending June 10, the Labor Department reported today, more than analysts were expecting. The claims numbers for the past two weeks are the highest since October of 2021. Read more.