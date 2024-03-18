Roundup: Homebuilder sentiment / Austin housing blues / Louisiana schools audit

Thinking positively: U.S. homebuilders are feeling more confident about their businesses than they have since last summer, as they see better demand despite stubbornly high mortgage rates. Homebuilder sentiment rose in March on the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index— the fourth straight month of gains, hitting its highest level since July. Read more from CNBC.

End of the boom: The Sun Belt city that came to symbolize the pandemic housing boom is now leading a national property cool-down. Home prices and apartment rents in Austin, Texas, have fallen more than anywhere else in the country, after a period of overbuilding and a slowdown in job and population growth. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Safety threats: A new report shows how many threats Louisiana schools received in 2022 and that not all campuses are meeting legal requirements for safety and emergency response plans. An audit was conducted after state lawmakers passed a bill in the 2023 regular legislative session creating the School Safety Act of 2023. Read more from WVLA-TV.