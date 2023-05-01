Roundup: Home security / Google antitrust case / Oil prices  

Locking up: Louisiana homes are among some of the most secure in the country, according to a study published by one of the nation’s largest home security firms. Vivint released data from a survey of 1,847 households across all 50 states and information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Based on its findings, Louisiana ranked sixth for the most secure homes. Read the full story from The Daily Advertiser.

Moving forward: A federal judge Friday rejected a motion from Google to toss out the government’s antitrust case against it. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled the case can proceed in its entirety. The lawsuit alleges that Google holds a virtual monopoly in online advertising that works to the detriment of consumers. Read the full story.

Interest rate impact: Oil prices fell this morning as concern over the economic impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve potentially raising interest rates and weaker Chinese manufacturing data outweighed support from OPEC+ supply cuts taking effect this month. The Fed, which meets May 2-3, is expected to increase interest rates by another 25 basis points. Read the full report from Reuters.