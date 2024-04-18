Roundup: Home-schooling regulation / BP / Street Food Munchies

Ending requirement: The House Committee on Education approved a bill that will end the requirement of obtaining state approval for home-schooling curriculums. House Bill 550, by Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Gray, would end the requirement that home study programs be approved by the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. Read more from The Center Square.

Restructuring: BP is simplifying its organizational structure and trimming its executive leadership team to 10 as it seeks to reduce duplication and complexity in management reporting lines. The changes are part of a plan to turn the British giant into an integrated energy company, moving away from its image as an oil major and investing more in low-carbon activities. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Expanding: Zachary-based food truck brand Street Food Munchies is expanding with a brick-and-mortar location inside the Mall of Louisiana. Owner Lataoya Jett says the location is convenient for shoppers. The vendor will be located in front of Marble Slab Creamery. Read more from WVLA-TV.