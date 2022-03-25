Roundup: Home sales / Louisiana taxes / iPhone subscriptions 

Down again: Pending home sales, which measure signed contracts on existing homes, fell 4.1% in February compared with January, according to the National Association of Realtors. Sales were down 5.4% compared with February 2021. Analysts were expecting a slight gain, CNBC reports. This is the fourth straight month of declines in pending sales, which are an indicator of future closings one to two months out. Read more.

Return on investment: Louisiana ranks as the 42nd state overall for the return its taxpayers receive on their investment of tax dollars paid to local and state government, according to a new report from personal finance website Wallethub. While Louisiana has some of the lowest taxes paid per capita (10th lowest), the state has the worst overall government services in the nation. Read the full story about the report from The Center Square.

In development: Apple Inc. is working on a subscription service for the iPhone and other hardware products, a move that could make device ownership similar to paying a monthly app fee, Bloomberg reports. The service would be Apple’s biggest push yet into automatically recurring sales, allowing users to subscribe to hardware for the first time, rather than just digital services. But the project is still in development. Read the full story.