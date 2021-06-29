Roundup: Home prices / BRAVA nominations open / Cointment ousted   

Soaring: U.S. home prices rose in April at the fastest clip since 2005 as potential buyers bid up prices on a limited supply of available properties. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released this morning, jumped nearly 15% in April from the previous year. That is up from a 13.4% annual gain in March. See the report.

Volunteer awards: Nominations are now open for the 50th annual Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activist awards honoring individuals who demonstrate a sense of service and community that impacts the Greater Baton Rouge area in a meaningful, positive way. Nominations can be completed online here and are due by Aug. 9.

ICYMI: A majority of the East Ascension Drainage Board voted in a meeting Monday to remove Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment from the drainage board. WAFB-TV has the full story.