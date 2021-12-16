Roundup: Home Bank / SEC moves / Mortgage rates

Expanding: Home Bancorp Inc., the holding company for Lafayette-based Home Bank, today announced it is acquiring Friendswood Capital Corporation, the holding company of Texan Bank, in an all-cash transaction. Friendswood operates five branch locations in the Houston metropolitan area. Read the announcement.

New rules: Federal securities regulators went on a rule-making spree this week, including new proposals related to executive stock trading and corporate share buybacks. The move is setting the SEC to address issues like cryptocurrency and SPACs in 2022, Axios reports. The SEC also wants to tighten Rule 10b5-1, which permits pre-approved stock sale plans by top executives. Read the full story.

Homebuyers: Although mortgage rates moved sideways this week, the announcement by the Federal Reserve that it expects to raise interest rates three times next year indicates the days of low rates may be waning. According to the latest data released by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average ticked up to 3.12%. It was 3.1% a week ago and 2.67% a year ago. Read the full story from The Washington Post.