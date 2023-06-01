Roundup: Hollywood Casino / Unemployment / Volunteer awards 

Revamped: Hollywood Casino’s overhaul to move onto land and expand its gambling and events spaces is nearly complete, WBRZ-TV reports. The casino is hiring for nearly 100 new jobs. Read the full story. Read a recent Business Report feature about the region’s casino market here.

Jobless claims: The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remains at healthy levels that continue to show a strong U.S. labor market. U.S. applications for jobless claims rose to 232,000 for the week ending May 27, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week. Read more.

Nominate now: Nominations are now open for the 52nd annual Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activist awards here. Hosted by Emerge, the awards luncheon honors those who give their time and talents to organizations in the Capital Region above and beyond typical volunteer requirements.