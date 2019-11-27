Roundup: Holiday travel incidents / US economy growth / Gas prices 

Watch out: WBRZ-TV is running a live thread of any traffic incidents on its website for the next two days to help keep drivers updated on any accidents, slowdowns or flooding. See the feed here.

State of the Union: The U.S. economy grew at a moderate 2.1% annual rate over the summer, slightly faster than first estimated, the government said this morning. The July-September growth rate in the gross domestic product exceeded the Commerce Department’s initial estimate of a 1.9% annual rate. A key reason is that businesses didn’t cut back on investment spending as much as first estimated. Read the full report.

At the pump: The lowest average gas price in the country is in Baton Rouge at $2.10 per gallon, although the average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dipped 3 cents per gallon to $2.66 over the past two weeks. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says retail gas prices may continue to drop a few more pennies in late November. Read the report.

Editor’s note: The offices of Business Report will be closed on Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday and Daily Report will not be published. Daily Report will return on Monday, Dec. 2. Have a safe and happy holiday.