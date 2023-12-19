Roundup: Holiday shipping / Homebuilding trends / Google settlement  

The need for speed: Some of America’s biggest retailers are working to increase their shipping speeds to please shoppers expecting faster and faster deliveries and compete with Amazon. Walmart, Target and Amazon are all-in on the shipping wars, a move retail experts say will also help them maintain a competitive edge against low-cost Chinese retailers Shein and Temu. Read the full story about the shipping wars

Housing starts: U.S. single-family homebuilding surged to more than a 1-1/2-year high in November and could gain further momentum, with declining mortgage rates and incentives from builders likely to draw potential buyers back into the housing market. Read the latest from Reuters.

App store allegations: Google has agreed to pay $700 million and make several other concessions to settle allegations that it had been stifling competition against its Android app store—the same issue that went to trial in another case that could result in even bigger changes. Although Google struck the deal with state attorneys general in September, the settlement’s terms weren’t revealed until late Monday in documents filed in San Francisco federal court. Read more.