Roundup: H&M opening date / LSU students dress for success / Making international connections  

Mallrats: Retailer H&M announced it will open in its Baton Rouge location at the Mall of Louisiana on Sept. 19, WAFB-TV reports. The store announced its arrival in Baton Rouge in December of 2018 and held a job fair this summer to fill about 20 sales advisor positions. Read the full story.

Best dressed: JCPenney has partnered with the career service center at LSU for a college “Suit Up” event designed to help students dress for their future employment. The event, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, will give students mini-makeovers for professional headshots and offer insights for how to dress for work, according to a company announcement.

Abroad: A group of professionals from CzechTrade, a Czech Republic export agency, and representatives from the World Trade Center of New Orleans met with the LSU AgCenter last week part of a tour to grow business opportunities and connections in Louisiana. The group also discussed international research funding opportunities for AgCenter scientists. Read a rundown of the visit.