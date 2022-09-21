Roundup: Highway closure / Carbon capture / Mortgage demand  

La. 74: Part of La. 74 in Ascension Parish will be closed for a month starting this week, WBRZ-TV reports. According to DOTD, a $9 million project is taking place to revitalize La. 74 and improve drainage along Bayou Narcisse. Read more.

Expert to speak: Owen L. Anderson, a professor and distinguished oil and gas scholar at the University of Texas at Austin School of Law, will discuss carbon capture and storage at LSU Law on Tuesday, Oct. 4, as part of a visiting professor in energy law lecture. The lecture, which is free and open to the public, will be at 5 p.m. in the Robinson Courtroom on the second floor of the LSU Law Center. Parking will be available on site, and a reception will follow the lecture, which is expected to last approximately one hour. Get more information.

Increase: Mortgage application volume increased last week for the first time in six weeks, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, despite a rise in interest rates, CNBC reports. Abrupt swings in rates and uncertainty on the overall direction of the housing market are likely at play. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to 6.25% from 6.01%. Read the full story.