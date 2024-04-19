Roundup: Highland Road / Blues Fest / Child labor laws

Alternative route: Police shut down a portion of Highland Road—east of Lee Drive—so firefighters could fight a house fire Friday afternoon. The closure covered about a four-block stretch of Highland between Lee and the University Acres neighborhood. At deadline, part of a home on the south side of the street was on fire. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Laissez les bon temps rouler: The Baton Rouge Blues Festival is being held downtown through Sunday with more than 30 performers and dozens of artist vendors. The festival grounds surround North Boulevard from 5th Street to Lafayette Street. See a roundup of festivities from WAFB-TV.

Pending House consideration: Louisiana lawmakers are looking to roll back some of the state’s child labor laws. HB 156, by state Rep. Roger Wilder, R-Denham Springs, who owns a number of Smoothie King franchises across the state, removes the state’s requirement for minors to take a 30-minute meal break if they work for at least five hours. Wilder says the law is outdated and that teens should be able to decide if they want a break. See more from WVLA-TV.