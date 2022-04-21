Roundup: High school NIL / Amazon Prime / Danos Foundation donations

The first: Undefeated Brother Martin High School wrestler Richie Clementi is Louisiana’s first high school athlete to sign a name, image, likeness deal after reaching an agreement with Friendly Powersports Slidell. Baton Rouge-based MatchPoint Connection, a national leader in the NIL industry, brokered the deal. A freshman at Brother Martin High School in New Orleans, Clementi has amassed an 80-0 record over the last two years, and he captured the Louisiana state championship in February in the 113-pound weight class. Read more about the deal.

Online merchants: Amazon.com is extending some of the offerings of its popular Prime membership program to merchants off its platform with a new service that embeds the online retailing giant’s payment and fulfillment options onto third-party sites. Called Buy with Prime, the service will allow merchants to show the Prime logo and offer Amazon’s speedy delivery options on products listed on their own websites. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

Life of a Single Mom: The Danos Foundation today announced it has distributed $140,000 to six nonprofit organizations in Louisiana and Texas. Six groups were selected as grant recipients from the 70 nonprofits who applied. Grant distributions in Louisiana include: $50,000 to The Life of a Single Mom in Baton Rouge; $10,000 to The Dulac Community Center in Dulac; $10,000 to The Salvation Army of Houma; $10,000 to The Salvation Army of Lafayette; and $10,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans.