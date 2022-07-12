Roundup: High school internships / Economic optimism / Reelecting incumbents 

Pilot program: The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is launching a new paid internship program for high school seniors in the upcoming school year, WAFB-TV reports. Students will be able to take on internships with local companies for up to $15 per hour. Read the full story.

No fears: The U.S. economy is healthy and shows little sign of an imminent recession, and can withstand higher interest rates, according to St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard. Bullard says that the central bank won’t have to drive the economy into a recession or significantly raise unemployment to bring inflation down to its 2% target. Read the full story.

Voter support: A slim majority of U.S. registered voters, 53%, say their representative in Congress deserves reelection, while 41% disagree, according to a new Gallup survey. The percentage endorsing reelection is similar to what Gallup has measured in its final pre-election reading in most recent midterm election years—except for 1998 and 2002, when voters were much more positive about reelecting their representative. See the report from Gallup.